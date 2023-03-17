Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.63 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.