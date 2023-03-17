Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

