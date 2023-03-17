Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

ANET opened at $162.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $164.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,953,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,462 shares of company stock worth $35,671,679 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

