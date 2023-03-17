ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

