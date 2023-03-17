AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,872 shares of company stock valued at $94,603,027. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,413.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,454.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,383.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

