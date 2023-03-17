AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $23,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,698,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,107,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 78.42%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

