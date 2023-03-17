AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.03. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

