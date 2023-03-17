AWM Capital LLC Acquires 1,977 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Apple stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

