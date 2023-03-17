AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 563.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AZZ opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $975.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

