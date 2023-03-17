B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,361 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after purchasing an additional 416,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,177 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

