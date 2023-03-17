B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,088 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STZ opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 616.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.