B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,121 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MGC opened at $138.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.58.

