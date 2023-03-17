B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,358 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 2.7 %

ACN stock opened at $252.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.08 and a 200 day moving average of $275.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.