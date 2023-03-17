B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,849 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,849 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

DVN stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

