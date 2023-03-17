B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,981 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average is $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

