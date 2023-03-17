B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,042 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.