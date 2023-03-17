B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,653 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 103.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 172,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $175.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

