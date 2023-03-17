B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

