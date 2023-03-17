B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.