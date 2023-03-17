B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after buying an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $217.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.