B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

