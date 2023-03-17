B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Trading Up 2.2 %

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

ORCL opened at $84.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

