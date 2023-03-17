B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $95.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

