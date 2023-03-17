B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

