B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $3.36 Million in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 225,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 393,036 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,487.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

