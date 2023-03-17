B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,864 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

