B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,955 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 164.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

