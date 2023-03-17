B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,361 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:APH opened at $77.72 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.