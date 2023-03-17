B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average of $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

