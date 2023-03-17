B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 178.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $428.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.