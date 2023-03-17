B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,289 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.43 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

