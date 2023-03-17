Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

