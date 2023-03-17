Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.29. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 2,493,688 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

