Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 74,419 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $23,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $92,076,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $99,081,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

