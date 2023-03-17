Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

BYND opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 87.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile



Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

