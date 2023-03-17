BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) PT Lowered to $4.00

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 220.00% from the company’s current price.

BeyondSpring Trading Up 7.8 %

BeyondSpring stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeyondSpring

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 78.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 303,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BeyondSpring by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 84,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

