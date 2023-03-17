Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s previous close.
BLDE opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,065 shares of company stock valued at $80,036. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
