Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

BLDE opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,065 shares of company stock valued at $80,036. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,127,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 247,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.