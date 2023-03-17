Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $200,545.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,626 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 510.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

