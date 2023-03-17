Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,681,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $15,486,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SLG opened at $26.29 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

