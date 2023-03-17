Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. FMR LLC grew its position in NOV by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after buying an additional 5,487,193 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NOV by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,955,000 after buying an additional 4,665,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

