Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,360 Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 416.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $889,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arconic Price Performance

ARNC opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

