Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 621 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.70.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $329.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.45 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

