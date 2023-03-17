Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

NYSE ANF opened at $26.61 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 443.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

