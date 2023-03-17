Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 274,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 180.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.