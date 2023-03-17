Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,868 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 17,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 384,341 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bill.com by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 341,359 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bill.com Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.30.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $244.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.27.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.