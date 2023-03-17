Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Insider Activity

Oshkosh Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSK opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $111.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

