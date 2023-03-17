Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $195,000 in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 299.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Euronav by 8,901.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 947,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 197.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.
Euronav
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
