Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,410,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.