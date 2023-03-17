Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $216,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,325 shares of company stock worth $2,854,256. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.