Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HSBC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in HSBC by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in HSBC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. Barclays lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 840 ($10.24) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.62) to GBX 780 ($9.51) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

